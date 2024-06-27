Systrade AG Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Systrade AG grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima comprises approximately 0.6% of Systrade AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Systrade AG’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YPF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $14,576,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $4,650,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,483 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.71. 2,229,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

