Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.71. 38,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

