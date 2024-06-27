Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Shares Down 2%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.36 and last traded at $124.36. Approximately 13,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 942% from the average daily volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.95.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11.
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
