Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 2.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $862.25 and last traded at $849.36. Approximately 2,240,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,547,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $831.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $831.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $737.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.