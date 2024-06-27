Substratum (SUB) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,215.91 or 0.99957802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012546 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00079549 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023958 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

