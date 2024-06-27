STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $80.88 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. STP has a market capitalization of $80.88 million and $1.74 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,471.11 or 0.99972411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012752 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00079787 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04005292 USD and is down -8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,680,076.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

