Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.3% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 19,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 505,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

