Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Buys 850 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,685,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,059,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $255.76 billion, a PE ratio of 234.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

