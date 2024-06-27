StockNews.com Upgrades TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

TowneBank Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.91. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $4,907,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TowneBank by 2,100.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TowneBank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

