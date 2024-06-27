StockNews.com Upgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
AMC Networks Stock Performance
AMC Networks stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $418.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at AMC Networks
Institutional Trading of AMC Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
