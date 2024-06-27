StockNews.com Upgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMC Networks stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $418.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $25,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

