StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Inuvo Price Performance

Inuvo stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.02. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inuvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inuvo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

