StockNews.com Downgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Buy

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. 1,589,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,062.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,761 shares of company stock worth $2,841,941 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 993.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

