StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.07.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297,244 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

