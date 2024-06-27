StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.07.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
