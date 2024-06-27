Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 17,484 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 347% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,910 call options.

Denison Mines Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,006,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,205,016. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Denison Mines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 8,592,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNN. Roth Mkm began coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

