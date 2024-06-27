Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 27th (AIG, ALNY, AMAL, ANET, AO, ASTH, AVB, BB, BKU, BMRN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 27th:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $78.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $295.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.50 to $32.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $222.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.25 to $2.70. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Argus from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $355.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $148.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $74.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Argus from $325.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $17.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $485.00 to $520.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $486.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 143 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.90). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $76.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $16.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $180.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $360.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $111.00 to $113.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $124.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 202 ($2.56). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 27.10 ($0.34) to GBX 24.10 ($0.31). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $675.00 to $690.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $20.00 to $14.00. Macquarie currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $186.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $36.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $94.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $64.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

