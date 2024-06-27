Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 27th (AIG, ALNY, AMAL, ANET, AO, ASTH, AVB, BB, BKU, BMRN)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 27th:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $78.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $295.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.50 to $32.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $222.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.25 to $2.70. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Argus from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $355.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $148.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $74.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $42.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Argus from $325.00 to $335.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $17.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $485.00 to $520.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $486.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 143 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.90). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $76.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $16.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $180.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $360.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $111.00 to $113.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $124.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 202 ($2.56). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 27.10 ($0.34) to GBX 24.10 ($0.31). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $675.00 to $690.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $20.00 to $14.00. Macquarie currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $186.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $36.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $94.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $64.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.