Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 26th (ACGL, APTV, AYI, BURL, BWA, CIX, DGX, DRD, PRGS, WMB)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 26th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.