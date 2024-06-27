Stifel Nicolaus Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $28.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NYSE LEVI opened at $23.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,734.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,734.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,263 shares of company stock worth $17,256,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,776 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 266,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

