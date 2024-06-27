Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of STLD opened at $124.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.55. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.