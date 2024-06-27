Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of STLD opened at $124.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.55. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
