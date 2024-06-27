Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics comprises 0.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.27. The stock had a trading volume of 207,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

