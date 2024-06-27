Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Update

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NIKL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,924. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 24.35% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

