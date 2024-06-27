Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,365,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 3,410,907 shares.The stock last traded at $31.68 and had previously closed at $33.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,649,000 after acquiring an additional 876,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,458.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 791,781 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

