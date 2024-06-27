Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Spin Master Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spin Master from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.