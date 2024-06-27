SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) is Mosley Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Mosley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF makes up about 4.9% of Mosley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mosley Wealth Management owned about 1.04% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 795,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 220,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

XLSR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,330. The stock has a market cap of $527.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

