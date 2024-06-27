SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Trimmed by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 4.3% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $533.57. 685,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,049. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.27. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

