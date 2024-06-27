SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.55. The company had a trading volume of 564,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.23. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

