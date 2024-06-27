SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Boosted by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 9.3% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $24,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $122,938,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 67,299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $531.96. 360,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,400. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

