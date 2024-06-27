SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Cut by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.26. The stock had a trading volume of 266,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.