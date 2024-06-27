SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

SPSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 505,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,161. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

