SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,445. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

