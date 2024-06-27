SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,875. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average is $202.31.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

