S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $447.60. The company had a trading volume of 419,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,227. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.