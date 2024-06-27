Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.49. 26,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 30,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Source Energy Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Source Energy Services Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$139.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.00.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

