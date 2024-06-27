SMI Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,379,000 after buying an additional 211,108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,193,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHO opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

