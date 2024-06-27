SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $81.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

