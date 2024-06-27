SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,509 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 28,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

