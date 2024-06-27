Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Sells $298,597.68 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $326,550.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84.
- On Thursday, April 11th, Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43.
Smartsheet Price Performance
Shares of SMAR opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
