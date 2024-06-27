Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 370.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.29. 1,105,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

