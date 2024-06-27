Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Trading Up 8.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$19.75 to C$20.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skeena Resources traded as high as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.37. Approximately 76,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 308,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.87.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skeena Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.33.

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market cap of C$578.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

