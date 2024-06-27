SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,083 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $131,703.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,059.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $123.25. The company had a trading volume of 125,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.83. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $141.99.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

