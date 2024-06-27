Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OMIC traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $690.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Singular Genomics Systems has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($10.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 3,863.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMIC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $25.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

See Also

