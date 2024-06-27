Sinecera Capital LLC Sells 33,811 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sinecera Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,811 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 20.1% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.55. 8,256,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,444,512. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.