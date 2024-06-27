Sinecera Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 37,190 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.62. 467,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

