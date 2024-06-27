Sinecera Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sinecera Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 654,609 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,135,000 after purchasing an additional 335,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 309,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,645. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4723 dividend. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

