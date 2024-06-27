Simon Gibbins Buys 4,237 Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gibbins purchased 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.66) per share, with a total value of £28,938.71 ($36,710.28).
discoverIE Group Stock Performance
discoverIE Group stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 675 ($8.56). 158,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,249. The stock has a market capitalization of £646.99 million, a PE ratio of 3,068.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. discoverIE Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 586 ($7.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.42). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 721.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 731.48.
discoverIE Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,454.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on discoverIE Group
About discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than discoverIE Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.