Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 517 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Down 0.2 %

Masco stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

