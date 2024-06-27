Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.61.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $474.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,514. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.82 and its 200 day moving average is $425.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $335.82 and a 1-year high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

