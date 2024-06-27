Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 438,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,898. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

