Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.78. 243,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,377. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

