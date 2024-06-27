Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,762,577,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.91.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $17.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,052.10. The stock had a trading volume of 163,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,231. The company has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $978.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $948.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $1,081.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

