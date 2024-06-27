Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $58,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus decreased their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.17. 312,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,589. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $258.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

